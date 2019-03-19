Go behind the scenes with the 2020 Porsche 911 designers

When Porsche isn't detailing its Top 5 secret prototypes, best interiors, or loudest cars, it's busy basking in the glory of its signature car, the 911. On YouTube, Porsche has a series called "The Making of the New Porsche 911," which started with in-depth looks at aerodynamics, aeroacoustics, and audio. The third video takes place at the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach, Germany, and shows 15 calming minutes of clay sculpting, sketching, digital rendering, and diagnostics. It's fascinating and oddly soothing.
Unlike Porsche's high-production-value videos with quick-cutting scenes and enthralling voiceover, this series takes a simpler approach. For the most part, the footage takes a fly-on-the-wall approach, allowing the viewer to see raw scenes from the development process.
It doesn't hurt that the building's clean environment is a mix of #garagegoals and what our bedroom walls looked like growing up. There are sketches and posters all over the walls, techy gadgets everywhere, and model cars and car parts covering the tables and desks.
Throughout the video, several different stages of design are shown. Several people are carefully sculpting clay models of the exterior and interior. Others are scanning those molds and uploading them into the supercomputers. From there, more specialists are digitally diagnosing and researching the designs. It's a good reminder that no part of building a car is simple or quick.
Watch the full video above or go to Porsche's YouTube page for more features.
