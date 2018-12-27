Porsche's best seats are plaid and checkers, not leather

Look inside a Porsche today and, unless it's a custom design, the interior will likely have a muted atmosphere. The seats, doors, and dashboard are only offered in reserved tones, with the exception of small accents here or there. The neat and clean look is a signature of German design, but Porsche used to throw in a plethora of unique patterns to keep things interesting, including checkers, stripes, and even colorful plaid. Porsche recently detailed some of its favorites in a video with two of its specialists.
For the detailed looks at the some of the seats, Porsche brought in Hollywood-based fashion stylist Ilaria Urbinati, Head of Interior Design Ivo Van Hulten, and Color and Trim Designer Cornelia Rosenbohm. The first car is the Porsche 928. The seatbacks feature white cloth with thin dark red striping. A Ferry Porsche logo on the headrest makes for an extremely unique combination.
The second car, a 911, continues the red and white theme. According to Porsche, this specific car is the last 3.2-liter G-Series 911 ever built, as it left the Zuffenhausen factory in 1989. Rather than pairing leather and cloth, this design combines horizontal and vertical white lines over a maroon background.
The third highlight is the "Louise" Turbo, an ode to Louise Piech, that has a tartan pattern tucked inside of red leather on the seats. Porsche says Piech was a painter, thus the more colorful scheme. The video then moves on to the 901 with bearing chassis No. 57, the Porsche Museum's oldest 911 derivative. The red stunner was a barn find that has since been restored with houndstooth cloth on the seats. Porsche calls this look "Pepita."
The final car is a 911 Targa SC with a "Pasha" interior. Using navy blue and black, Porsche created a multi-sized checker pattern, of course meant to draw the connection to the checkered flag in motorsports.
Hopefully this video will circulate around the Porsche offices and inspire the designers to return to some of these unique patterns on modern cars. After all, vintage is very in right now.
