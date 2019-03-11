New Ford Bronco spied testing again with hidden suspension setup

There's no question that the upcoming Ford Bronco is one of the most hotly anticipated new vehicles coming soon. But there are a lot of questions about the vehicle's specifications, and this latest round of spy shots will only serve to add fuel to that raging fire of debate.
We know that the Bronco will be based on the Ford Ranger midsize pickup truck. It's going to have serious off-road chops, with what appears to be excellent ground clearance to go along with short front and rear overhands to provide good approach and departure angles. Our best guess is that it will retain the reborn Ranger's 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which makes 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque in pickup guise.
But what we don't know is why Ford has gone to such great lengths to camouflage this Bronco mule's rear suspension setup. Is it hiding leaf springs or a unique set of links and coilovers? A Watts link for the rear end? A custom set of shocks similar to what's offered on the Raptor series? We can't say for certain.
And we may have to wait a little while to find out for sure what's lurking under the Bronco's bodywork. We've been tentatively referring to the Bronco as a 2020 model but don't have any official timeline from Ford. In any case, have a look through the image gallery above and make your guesses as to what Ford is so intent on hiding.
