Koenigsegg offers more details on 'affordable' supercar

In January, Koenigsegg struck a joint-venture and investment deal with National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS). The Chinese electric car firm put in $171 million to take a 20 percent stake in the Swedish supercar maker, and a 65 percent stake in a collaboration to "develop a product for new and untapped segments." One fruit of the union will be a less expensive supercar that uses Koenigsegg's "freevalve" camless tech and could be carbon neutral.
When the news first broke, the "affordable" Koenigsegg was estimated to come in around one million euro, or $1.15 million. In an interview with Road & Track, Christian von Koenigsegg nudged that downward in saying, "Let's say somewhere between 6-7-800,000, depending on the specification." That would be about $683,000 to $910,000. You might not find that kind of coin in your couch, but it's less than half the starting price of the $2M Regera KNC like the one pictured above.
Hitching up to NEVS no doubt surprised a few folk, but Koenigsegg explained that his company "has been working with NEVS for many years to utilize testing facilities in Trollhättan, where Saab used to be."
That's because NEVS bought Saab's assets when the erstwhile Swedish carmaker went out of business in 2011. NEVS hasn't produced it own car yet, but owns resources such as emission test labs, climate chambers, test tracks and crash facilities that Koenigsegg has taken advantage of for its own cars.
The coming supercar will be engineered, developed and built in Ängelholm and badged a Koenigsegg. With production volumes of a couple hundred units per year, NEVS could assist with extra production capacity for behind-the-scenes parts like subframes and wiring harnesses if needed. That will allow the hypercar brand to concentrate on using the car as a showcase for its in-house technologies like direct drive and its infotainment systems. Ultimately, Koenigsegg wants to work with other companies, helping with "platforms, electrical systems, carbon fiber wheels, and various other solutions that will trickle down to normal cars."
The firm's V8, in naturally-aspirated form, will provide power alongside some sort of battery-powered electrification. Under development for two years already, we should see it for the first time at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
