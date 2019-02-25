Sounds like Bugatti is about to debut a 57 SC Atlantic-inspired design

In early February, a rumor popped up that Bugatti was bringing an extremely special multi-million-dollar one-off custom to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This week, Bugatti put out a teaser on social media that hinted at a new 57 SC Atlantic-inspired design. Could the two be related, or are automotive enthusiasts in for two major surprises?

Maybe we've been watching too much "True Detective" and have the itch to put clues together, but a peculiar timeline has begun to take shape surrounding what's to come next for Bugatti. On Feb. 12, we picked up a report from The Supercar Blog that said ex-VW boss Dr. Ferdinand Piech had ordered a one-off Bugatti that cost about $18 million and would debut in Geneva. On Feb. 18, Bugatti began a social campaign that celebrated the 80th birthday of the famed 57 SC Atlantic, highlighting each of the four examples that were built.

The Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic is one of the most mystical cars in automotive history and the star in the Hollywood movie OVERDRIVE. To find out more about its real life story, stay tuned! #Overdrive #Bugatti #BugattiAtlantic #Type57SC #BugattiHistory #Bugatti110Ans pic.twitter.com/RRhttBc6mI — Bugatti (@Bugatti) February 18, 2019