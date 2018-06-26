The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is new but is also old

If you've been following the interesting strategy that Jeep employed by keeping the old Wrangler on sale alongside the brand new JL Wrangler (at least until the Scrambler needed the production line), Ram's move here – slapping a "Classic" badge on the end of the old 1500 – shouldn't be all that surprising. And that's what's happening. Not all the trim levels will be available, and the move is targeted at fleet buyers and those on a tight budget. For those cost-conscious buyers, snagging a Classic rather than a new Ram might be a prudent move. After all, while the brand new Ram 1500 is a very nice truck and a decided upgrade from the old one, there's nothing fundamentally wrong with the outgoing truck – particularly if your needs are utilitarian.
So, onto the changes. The reduced trim level spread on the 1500 Classic goes like so: Tradesman, Express, Big Horn (or Lone Star if you're in Texas), and SSV (Special Services Vehicle) intended for law enforcement. You'll notice that some trims are missing, and there's nothing fancy here. If you want anything beyond the Big Horn, like a Laramie, Rebel, Longhorn, or Limited, you'll need to step up to the newer truck.
There's good news, though. Some stuff from the higher trims that are now out of production can be had on 1500 Classics through some new packages. The Chrome Plus package offers some upgrades to the Tradesman trim, like body-color bumpers, 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, and carpet. The Tradesman SXT gets chrome bumpers, fog lamps, dual exhaust (on V8 models), and 20-inch chrome wheels – some of which is new to the Tradesman trim, even as an option. And the Express Black Accent Package blacks out the badges wheels, and headlight bezels. So while there's less choice overall, you can still add some up-level touches to the 1500 Classic.
The powertrain and bed/cab configurations are still robust. You can get the Regular Cab with a regular or long bed, the Quad Cab with the regular bed, or the Crew Cab with the short or regular bed. The 3.6L Pentastar V6 and 5.7 Hemi V8 are both available with 2- or 4WD, and the EcoDiesel will go on sale later.
We don't have the all-important pricing information to tell you how good of a deal the Ram 1500 Classic will be, but buyers dragging their feet on buying a lower-trim 2019 Ram 1500 might want to cool their heels until later this year when the 1500 Classic goes on sale to see if it better fits their needs.
