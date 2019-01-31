2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger get retro Sublime paint options

Dodge's SRT performance division wants those of us who live in the nation's midsection to look past the current subarctic temps that are causing everything from "frost quakes" in Chicago to temporary shutdowns at auto plants in Michigan and envision the upcoming muscle car season with its balmier cruising weather. To help with that vision, SRT announced it's bringing back the heritage-inspired Sublime color and making it available for the first time on certain Dodge Charger and Challenger models to help your metal pop.
The lime-green Sublime color debuted way back during the 1970 model year on most Dodge vehicles, and it returned in 2007 for a limited number of Charger R/T Daytona models, then again across the Challenger lineup for 2015. It even made an appearance in 2017 on the limited-edition Ram 1500 Sublime Sport pickup truck.
The 2019 Charger Scat Pack, with its 392 Hemi V8, and 707-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat will be available in Sublime — though not, apparently, the 797-hp Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye — and the color makes its return to the Challenger T/A for the first time since 1970. It joins an extensive palette of color options for both models that include Go Mango orange, Plum Crazy purple and B5 Blue
Orders start in February. The brand will have examples of both models on display next month at the Chicago Auto Show.
