Dodge Charger Widebody is rumored on its way for 2020

Grab all the salt you have, save the amount you need for your recommended daily allowance. Mopar Insider reports its sources as having confirmed Dodge will unveil a Charger Widebody for the 2020 model year, in SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack trims. Such a move would copy the trim and aesthetic formula used — to excellent affect — on the Dodge Challenger. The Charger widebodies would get also get unique suspension tuning, and the same 305/35 ZR 20 Pirellis as on the Challenger widebodies, but wrapped around unique, dual-five-spoke designs that are 11 inches wide.There has been talk of a widebody Charger for at least two years, many of those conversations carried out in the same way sleuths parse grainy photos of monsters. In April 2017, Instagram user gtpprix caught a standard Dodge Charger wearing Challenger widebody wheels, spaced so that the rubber extended beyond the fenders. A month later, a YouTube account in the name of Sinister Life caught the same car on video. The license plate doesn't appear to be from Michigan, which is where almost all Dodge prototypes get licensed. On the other hand, early spy shots of Challenger widebody prototypes from 2016 featured this same setup — a normal version with protruding tires. The SRT CEO at the time, Tim Kuniskis, joked about testing the Challenger widebody openly, knowing everyone would think it was a prototype Demon.
According to Mopar Insider, engines and outputs won't change on the Charger widebody versions. That means sticking with the 485-horsepower, 6.4-liter V8 in the R/T Scat Pack, and the 717-hp, 6.2-liter V8 in the Charger Hellcat.
Looks would change, however, with new front and rear fascias to differentiate the model and cohere with the new lines. That includes a new dual-snorkel hood grille and repositioned intakes, plus tweaked side sills. If it's really on the way, we should know this summer.
Such a model would also support recent comments from Steve Beahm, head of Dodge, Fiat, and Chrysler brands, when Automobile asked about how the company will maintain any momentum in difficult days for sedans. Beahm said, "[Our] our job was to [ask,] 'How do we differentiate within the brands that are going to remain passenger-car brands?' ... What we do is we try to make our vehicles look different."
