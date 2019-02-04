2019 Ram 1500 spy shots further hint at a trick tailgate for the Chicago Auto Show

Flag on the play. False start. Check back with us on 2/7/19. Unanimous #MTTOTY #RamTrucks pic.twitter.com/CfEwIuM7PX — RamTrucks (@RamTrucks) January 31, 2019

It seems all but guaranteed that the 2019 Ram 1500 is going to get some kind of fancy tailgate for the 1500 . The latest evidence comes from our spy shooters who just caught an extremely suspicious truck running around with the whole bed and tailgate area covered. Everything other than the bed is ours to see, so Ram is obviously trying to hide something out back. We reported this morning about some Twitter shenanigans between Ram and GMC during the Super Bowl last night. The back and forth between the two companies resulted in Ram hinting that we'll see something new at the Chicago Auto Show this Thursday. Here's the Tweet thread below:



In dissecting these spy shots, there isn't a whole lot to tear apart. We've got a normal Ram 1500 with a secret or two in the rear. As we zoom into the small patch of white we see through the camouflage, the normal outline of a recessed handle is somewhat visible. It's hard to determine exactly what is under there, because the recessed area is black and doesn't define itself next to the black camouflage. We can say there might be a grab handle in the normal spot you'd find one.



There seem to be countless forms for this tailgate to take shape in. Spy photos of a Ram over a year ago with a strange 60/40 split caught our eyes that would probably have the option of opening in a barn-door style. Fiat-Chrysler has experience with split tailgates with its foreign-market Fiat Toro pickup, plus the company filed a patent on split tailgates a few years ago.

Found on Woodward pic.twitter.com/IUIxaDcDpV — Joel Stocksdale (@GeekyGearhead99) July 29, 2018