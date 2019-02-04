Spy Shots

2019 Ram 1500 spy shots further hint at a trick tailgate for the Chicago Auto Show

Only the bed and tailgate are covered in camouflage

Feb 4th 2019 at 2:00PM
  • Ram 1500 tailgate spy shots
  • New Ram with possible trick tailgate spied.
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
It seems all but guaranteed that the 2019 Ram 1500 is going to get some kind of fancy tailgate for the 1500. The latest evidence comes from our spy shooters who just caught an extremely suspicious truck running around with the whole bed and tailgate area covered. Everything other than the bed is ours to see, so Ram is obviously trying to hide something out back.
We reported this morning about some Twitter shenanigans between Ram and GMC during the Super Bowl last night. The back and forth between the two companies resulted in Ram hinting that we'll see something new at the Chicago Auto Show this Thursday. Here's the Tweet thread below:


In dissecting these spy shots, there isn't a whole lot to tear apart. We've got a normal Ram 1500 with a secret or two in the rear. As we zoom into the small patch of white we see through the camouflage, the normal outline of a recessed handle is somewhat visible. It's hard to determine exactly what is under there, because the recessed area is black and doesn't define itself next to the black camouflage. We can say there might be a grab handle in the normal spot you'd find one.

There seem to be countless forms for this tailgate to take shape in. Spy photos of a Ram over a year ago with a strange 60/40 split caught our eyes that would probably have the option of opening in a barn-door style. Fiat-Chrysler has experience with split tailgates with its foreign-market Fiat Toro pickup, plus the company filed a patent on split tailgates a few years ago.


A split design is most likely, but if we let the speculative parts of our brains run amok, we could even see a swing-out style tailgate similar to the Honda Ridgeline as possible. A major benefit to Ridgeline's swinging tailgate is easy access to the bed itself, as well as the in-bed trunk. None of the competition has such a useful area under the bed. But it would be hard to see Ram introducing its own trunk, especially when it offers the RamBox bedside storage system. Still, speculation can run wild on this one.

The nice part about this mystery is that we won't have to wait long for the solution, since Ram has indicated it'll be solved at the Chicago Auto Show. We'll be on the ground there to try out whatever new-fangled tailgate Ram has to offer.

  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
