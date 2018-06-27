Elon Musk hints of upcoming Tesla pickup truck's features

The information Musk relayed was that the truck will have standard dual-motor all-wheel drive, with what he calls "crazy torque." That much is expected, considering the power figures we've seen with existing Tesla products. There's also auto-leveling suspension, which is handy for a work truck, and that the vehicle will be able to parallel park automatically. There will also be power outlets in the bed for 240V, in the style of Workhorse. According to Musk, the truck will have a 360-degree camera view and sonar to monitor its surroundings. Musk also dropped a hint of a "special built-in sensor," but didn't divulge what the sensor is for. "Details later," Musk added.
The Tesla Truck will have dual motor all-wheel drive w crazy torque & a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load. Those will be standard.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018
Pickup truck will have power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V, high power tools in field all day. No generator needed.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018
In addition to the specifications listed above, there's a chance Tesla customers could have some input in the truck's development, regarding both small and big features. Musk asked, "What would you love to see in a Tesla pickup truck?" Features such as heated door handles and a voice-activated bed enclosure were eagerly suggested.
The timeline for the truck's unveiling would most likely take place after next year. And as Business Insider says, the Model 3's production issues might result in the truck hitting the market after 2020. Plus, rollout of the Model Y has been mentioned as preceding the truck.