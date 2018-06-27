Teased

Elon Musk hints of upcoming Tesla pickup truck's features

360-degree cameras, auto leveling suspension

Jun 27th 2018 at 8:30AM
Elon Musk has revealed some details about the short-nose pickup truck Tesla plans to build, in his tweets on Tuesday. The specs sound very interesting.

The information Musk relayed was that the truck will have standard dual-motor all-wheel drive, with what he calls "crazy torque." That much is expected, considering the power figures we've seen with existing Tesla products. There's also auto-leveling suspension, which is handy for a work truck, and that the vehicle will be able to parallel park automatically. There will also be power outlets in the bed for 240V, in the style of Workhorse. According to Musk, the truck will have a 360-degree camera view and sonar to monitor its surroundings. Musk also dropped a hint of a "special built-in sensor," but didn't divulge what the sensor is for. "Details later," Musk added.




In addition to the specifications listed above, there's a chance Tesla customers could have some input in the truck's development, regarding both small and big features. Musk asked, "What would you love to see in a Tesla pickup truck?" Features such as heated door handles and a voice-activated bed enclosure were eagerly suggested.

The timeline for the truck's unveiling would most likely take place after next year. And as Business Insider says, the Model 3's production issues might result in the truck hitting the market after 2020. Plus, rollout of the Model Y has been mentioned as preceding the truck.


