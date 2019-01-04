Ford unveils 2020 Police Interceptor Utility

Ford has released photos and information for the new Police Interceptor Utility, or the police cruiser version of the upcoming 2020 Explorer. In a way, these images provide the first official look into the new Explorer, as well as showing off the police variant's features.
The 2020 Police Interceptor Utility comes standard with a 3.3-liter hybrid, all-wheel-drive powertrain. The optional engines are the 3.0-liter EcoBoost and the 3.3-liter, non-hybrid V6, which are also coupled to AWD as standard. The transmission is Ford's 10-speed automatic. Ford predicts the 3.3-liter hybrid version can save between $3,500 and $5,700 in annual fuel costs per vehicle, as its EPA rating of 24 mpg is a 41-percent improvement over the outgoing 3.7-liter model's fuel economy figure.
Also according to Ford, the new model is quite a bit faster than the previous generation 3.7-liter. In a 0-60 test performed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the 3.3-liter hybrid came out 1.1 seconds faster, the gap growing to 4.7 seconds when accelerating to 100 mph. The top speed is mentioned to be 137 mph. As we reported on the Michigan State Police's tests, the 3.0 EcoBoost version hits 60 mph in 5.77 seconds and goes all the way to 150 mph.
Ford says the platform was designed around a hybrid variant from the get-go, meaning that the lithium-ion battery doesn't compromise the available loadspace or passenger compartment space compared to non-hybrid versions, and that there's now more room compared to the outgoing SUV. The vehicles are highly connected, as they come standard with a modem setup and two years of Ford Telematic service free of charge. There's also a Police Perimeter Alert system, which has a 270-degree field of view to warn about intruders. The alert function turns on the vehicle's rear camera, triggers a chime, closes open windows and locks doors. The display cluster shows motion trails of what the system detects.
Looks-wise, the Police Interceptor Utility follows what we have so far seen in Explorer spy shots. The civil SUV will reportedly be unveiled on January 9 at Ford Field, right before the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
