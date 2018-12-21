Podcast

2018 wrap-up, Ford Ranger and Mercedes A-Class | Autoblog Podcast #566

What a year it has been

Dec 21st 2018 at 2:00PM
In the final Autoblog Podcast of 2018, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Associate Editor Reese Counts. They kick off the conversation by talking about a couple of hot new vehicles: the Ford Ranger and Mercedes-Benz A 220 4Matic. Then they round up the biggest stories of 2018 before helping a listener choose a new car in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Thanks for listening, and happy holidays. The Autoblog Podcast will be back next year.

