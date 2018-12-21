2018 wrap-up, Ford Ranger and Mercedes A-Class | Autoblog Podcast #566

In the final Autoblog Podcast of 2018, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Associate Editor Reese Counts. They kick off the conversation by talking about a couple of hot new vehicles: the Ford Ranger and Mercedes-Benz A 220 4Matic. Then they round up the biggest stories of 2018 before helping a listener choose a new car in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #566
Rundown
- Driving the 2019 Ford Ranger
- Driving the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2018 news roundup
- The ups and downs of Tesla and Elon Musk
- Losing Sergio Marchionne and the arrest of Carlos Ghosn
- Lots of layoffs
- Trump and tariffs
- Spend My Money
