Video

Faraday Future shows off first pre-production FF91

CEO Jia Yeuting took to Twitter for the announcement

Aug 28th 2018 at 3:29PM
It's easy to be cynical about electric car startup Faraday Future, especially in the context of its storied rough start. The naysayers can crow all they want, but Faraday Future seems to just keep putting one foot in front of the other. Recently, the company announced $2 billion in funding. Now, the company's founder and CEO, Jia Yeuting (AKA "YT"), has announced that the company has built its first pre-production FF91.

Jia took to twitter to talk about the company's progress, and share a video of the FF91 getting built largely by hand:



The FF91 will have three electric motors providing 1,050 horsepower, propelling the car from 0-60 miles per hour in 2.39 seconds. It's expected to cover "well in excess" of 300 miles on a single charge. It'll be equipped with a full sensor suite for autonomous driving capabilities, and will use artificial intelligence to learn your preferences over time to personalize the driving and content experience. It's also got a really nice interior, with trick "neutral body posture" rear seats that also keep you at a comfortable temperature and provide a relaxing massage.

It sounds like quite the experience, whether you're driving the FF91 at 155 miles per hour, or letting the car do all the driving. Faraday Future has been on a wild ride. It'll be interesting to see if this string of good news can stand unbroken for any significant length of time.

Related Video:
Green Videos Misc. Automakers Technology Sedan Autonomous Electric Future Luxury faraday future faraday future ff91 jia yueting twitter
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X