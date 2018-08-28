Faraday Future shows off first pre-production FF91

Jia took to twitter to talk about the company's progress, and share a video of the FF91 getting built largely by hand:
We've built our 1st pre-production #FF91 using thousands parts from top-tier suppliers from around the world. I firmly believe that the industry and users will reap the benefits of the "new species" we all worked so hard to create. #ElectricCar #Automotive @FaradayFuture pic.twitter.com/4HHfxS51rj— YT Jia (@JiaYueting) August 28, 2018
The FF91 will have three electric motors providing 1,050 horsepower, propelling the car from 0-60 miles per hour in 2.39 seconds. It's expected to cover "well in excess" of 300 miles on a single charge. It'll be equipped with a full sensor suite for autonomous driving capabilities, and will use artificial intelligence to learn your preferences over time to personalize the driving and content experience. It's also got a really nice interior, with trick "neutral body posture" rear seats that also keep you at a comfortable temperature and provide a relaxing massage.
It sounds like quite the experience, whether you're driving the FF91 at 155 miles per hour, or letting the car do all the driving. Faraday Future has been on a wild ride. It'll be interesting to see if this string of good news can stand unbroken for any significant length of time.
