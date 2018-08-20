Watch Porsche Taycan tackle Nurburgring

Last time we saw the Porsche Taycan — formerly called Mission E — on video, it was juicing up at a charging station in Germany. We got to see it from all angles as it slinked slowly and silently back onto public roads before disappearing. (We also got a first look at its frunk, as well as a gander at its silly, fake exhaust tips). Now, we get to see the Porsche EV's dark side, as it was caught on film being tossed aggressively around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
As the car speeds around the 'Ring's many corners, we get to hear the car at full tilt — which is to say you don't hear much at all. Even at these speeds, the sound of tires being thoroughly abused is pretty much the Taycan's entire soundtrack. We can't even make out the whine of the car's dual electric motors. It sure looks like a riot, though, and appears pretty comfortable and surefooted on the track.
The production version of the Porsche Taycan goes on sale next year, and could get its official debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Porsche has released some vague specs for the car, including a combined output of over 600 horsepower from the two electric motors, a 0-60 time of less than 3.5 seconds, and a driving range of over 300 miles (on the NEDC driving cycle). The car will be built at Porsche's upgraded Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen plant, and will be responsible for another 1,200 new jobs.
Related Video:
As the car speeds around the 'Ring's many corners, we get to hear the car at full tilt — which is to say you don't hear much at all. Even at these speeds, the sound of tires being thoroughly abused is pretty much the Taycan's entire soundtrack. We can't even make out the whine of the car's dual electric motors. It sure looks like a riot, though, and appears pretty comfortable and surefooted on the track.
The production version of the Porsche Taycan goes on sale next year, and could get its official debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Porsche has released some vague specs for the car, including a combined output of over 600 horsepower from the two electric motors, a 0-60 time of less than 3.5 seconds, and a driving range of over 300 miles (on the NEDC driving cycle). The car will be built at Porsche's upgraded Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen plant, and will be responsible for another 1,200 new jobs.
Related Video: