Porsche Taycan filmed in the wild with its frunk open

Now, thanks to an intrepid Twitter user with a camera, we know what the car sounds like. Spotted at a CCS charging station in Germany by @ZoePionierin, the first tweet includes a pair of photos, one of which shows what are presumably a pair of Porsche engineers inspecting something under the hood. That photo gives us a decent look at the Taycan's frunk, the presence of which should make the Porsche purists happy.
Schau an, ein @Porsche #Taycan. Hat sogar einen #Frunk! pic.twitter.com/mjV7EFSXX1— Jana 🖖🏼 (@ZoePionierin) August 13, 2018
The next tweet has the up-close video in which the Taycan backs out of the parking stall. Then it circles around the parking lot before coming by for another close pass before driving off down the road. We expect EVs to be quiet — that's one of their benefits — and this Porsche barely whispers as it pulls away. The video also gives us a good look at the prototype from all angles, but the production model will change quite bit when it arrives next year. It'll certainly lose those fake exhaust tips, for instance. It probably won't have mismatched wheels, either.
Ach, wenn nur alle Porsche so schön leise wären. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Czua8yh4MK— Jana 🖖🏼 (@ZoePionierin) August 13, 2018
The photographer also notes that this prototype has charging ports on both sides of the vehicle, and that it sports an LCD display inside. We're hoping that as the Taycan gets closer to production, either Porsche or other eagle-eyed shooters can give us more glimpses of the Porsche EV.
