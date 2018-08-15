Spy Shots

Porsche Taycan filmed in the wild with its frunk open

Dang, that's one quiet Porsche

Aug 15th 2018 at 3:20PM
We've already gotten loads of details about the Porsche Taycan (née Mission E). The electric sports car will have four doors, and will slot between the 911 and the Panamera in size. Its two electric motors will provide over 600 horsepower, Porsche says, accelerating it from 0-62 mph in "well under" 3.5 seconds, and from 0-124 mph in under 12 seconds. It can do multiple launches without sacrificing performance. It'll have over 310 miles of range on Europe's NEDC cycle. Capable of charging at an 800-volt charger, it can replenish 62 miles of driving range in just four minutes.

Now, thanks to an intrepid Twitter user with a camera, we know what the car sounds like. Spotted at a CCS charging station in Germany by @ZoePionierin, the first tweet includes a pair of photos, one of which shows what are presumably a pair of Porsche engineers inspecting something under the hood. That photo gives us a decent look at the Taycan's frunk, the presence of which should make the Porsche purists happy.



The next tweet has the up-close video in which the Taycan backs out of the parking stall. Then it circles around the parking lot before coming by for another close pass before driving off down the road. We expect EVs to be quiet — that's one of their benefits — and this Porsche barely whispers as it pulls away. The video also gives us a good look at the prototype from all angles, but the production model will change quite bit when it arrives next year. It'll certainly lose those fake exhaust tips, for instance. It probably won't have mismatched wheels, either.



The photographer also notes that this prototype has charging ports on both sides of the vehicle, and that it sports an LCD display inside. We're hoping that as the Taycan gets closer to production, either Porsche or other eagle-eyed shooters can give us more glimpses of the Porsche EV.

