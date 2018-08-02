Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.4M Ram pickups: Tailgates could open

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.4 million Ram pickup trucks equipped with a power locking tailgate that may malfunction and open unexpectedly.
The recall affects certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks from 2015 through the 2017 model years equipped with 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-4 cargo beds. Trucks with 8-foot beds are excluded, as are those with manual-locking tailgates. FCA says the tailgate actuator limiter tab could break and cause the tailgate to unlatch and open while driving, spilling cargo into the road and causing an accident.
The company says it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the problem, and it will notify customers when service becomes available, expected to start Sept. 14. It will repair the problem at dealerships free of charge.
Most of the affected trucks — about 1.14 million — are in the U.S., but an estimated 260,315 were sold in Canada and nearly 45,000 will be subject to recalls in Mexico and outside the NAFTA region.
