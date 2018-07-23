Chinese luxury EV startup Gyon launches next month in L.A.

Another new Chinese electric car brand is on the way, called Gyon. Bankrolled by Sitech, itself an electric car brand under pioneering Chinese car manufacturer FAW, Gyon will launch during the summer. In the available information, Gyon's first luxury electric vehicle is said to be a high-performance car that can reach a range of around 435 miles, and that it hits 62 mph in less than four seconds. There will also be self-driving capabilities and what the company calls an intelligent vehicle operating system; this probably refers to an in-car AI system, such as the one in the recently launched NIO ES8. The autonomous tech will be supplied by Bosch, which makes sense with FAW's ties to Volkswagen.
Interestingly, the Gyon's design will be linked to an American design house: Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters (GFMI), which has created concept cars for Daimler and Ford. For instance, GFMI did the custom bodywork on the Iacocca Silver 45th Anniversary Mustang, unveiled in 2009. According to the press release, Gyon is entrusting GFMI to do the work on the upcoming car based on its engineering, prototyping and manufacturing expertise.
The accompanying teaser photo doesn't yet reveal much, but we expect the car to be a long-wheelbase four-seater. In any case, the official unveiling will be held on August 8 in Los Angeles.
