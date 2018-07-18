2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Drivers' Notes Review | Renn Sport reprised

Got the adrenaline pumping this morning with the @Audi RS5. A coupe for all seasons. @therealautoblog pic.twitter.com/lM82uIe6yI — Greg Migliore (@GregMigliore) July 10, 2018

That's not to say the RS5 isn't sporty. Stiffen and sharpen up the suspension, steering, all-wheel-drive, and more, and it becomes a real athlete. You can get all four wheels clawing the car around corners with grip and confidence. And even though the suspension is softer and the car feels heavier than the M4, it's still a car that is fun to toss around, and you can develop a nice smooth rhythm, unlike the darty M4.

Other aspects are good with minor flaws. The steering feels well-weighted and is very precise, but it doesn't tell you anything. The engine has a deep gurgle reminiscent of a V8, despite missing a couple of cylinders. But there's something about the note that sounds a bit artificial and generic. A far cry from the hyper BMW





Between the two, I think my money would be on the Audi. It's definitely easier to live with, at least in southeast Michigan. And besides that, I find its pumped up body and menacing face more attractive, and the interior is certainly higher quality. Add that to a still enjoyable car, and you have my pick of the two.