BMW M4 versus Audi RS5 | Autoblog Podcast #546

We also talk Lincoln, Cadillac and Mercedes-AMG

Jul 13th 2018 at 12:58PM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Reese Counts. We debate the merits of the BMW M4 and the new Audi RS5 and our hopes for the refreshed Mercedes-AMG C63. We also discuss the state of Cadillac, the future of the Ford Fusion and the rumored Mercedes-AMG competitor to the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman.

Autoblog Podcast #546

Rundown
  • 2018 BMW M4 versus 2018 Audi RS5
  • Cadillac and Mercedes-AMG sport coupes
  • The state of the luxury car industry
  • The future of the Ford Fusion
  • Replacement for the Mercedes-Benz SLC
