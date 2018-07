BMW M4 versus Audi RS5 | Autoblog Podcast #546

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Reese Counts. We debate the merits of the BMW M4 and the new Audi RS5 and our hopes for the refreshed Mercedes-AMG C63. We also discuss the state of Cadillac , the future of the Ford Fusion and the rumored Mercedes-AMG competitor to the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman

Autoblog Podcast #546

2018 BMW M4 versus 2018 Audi RS5

Cadillac and Mercedes-AMG sport coupes

The state of the luxury car industry

The future of the Ford Fusion

Replacement for the Mercedes-Benz SLC