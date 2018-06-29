Angry teen drives Ram pickup into Walmart after argument with girlfriend

Caleb Wilson, a 19-year-old from Eldoarado, Texas, went shopping with his 18-year-old girlfriend at the Walmart in San Angelo, Texas, just after midnight Thursday morning. Wilson and his girlfriend apparently got into an argument that they carried into the parking lot after leaving the store. A female bystander, concerned for the girlfriend, went outside and convinced the girl to go back into the Walmart. Wilson waited in his 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup just outside the store. When the woman and the girlfriend went outside a little later to see if Wilson had left, Wilson hit the gas and drove into the Walmart, trying to run the two women over.
Just as police arrived, Wilson turned his truck around and sped out. He crossed the parking lot, colliding with a parked, unoccupied Toyota Camry, and finally came to a stop at a Murphy USA gas station at the edge of the lot. Police noticed fuel leaking from the Ram, and another bystander noticed sparks from something dragging along the asphalt. Police got Wilson out of the truck, after which he briefly resisted arrest, then took Wilson to the hospital for mental health evaluation, where he remains. Police believe he was under the influence of an intoxicant.
Incredibly, neither the women nor any of the store's customers were hurt. That wasn't for lack of trying on Wilson's part, though - the teenager rammed his way past the bakery, produce, frozen food and canned veggies sections before finally reaching the cereal aisle. One shopper said she heard screaming and was sure there was a gunman in the store, before realizing it was a man in a vehicle. Wilson stopped two aisles away from where the shopper hid. Another customer said Wilson spent several minutes burning rubber inside the store, as store employees helped customers hide and get out. Security cameras caught the rampage, and San Angelo police estimate he did $500,000 in damage.
Wilson has been charged with suspicion of first degree felony criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Repair crews worked overnight to fix the damage. After "an employee pep talk," the Walmart opened again at 9:30 am.
