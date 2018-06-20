2019 Volvo S60 takes automaker into fresh new era

Say hello to the all-new 2019 Volvo S60. With it, Volvo says goodbye to its last link to Ford ownership, the current S60 having been around since 2010. The 2019 sedan will be produced at Volvo's first U.S. factory, in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be the first Volvo produced in the U.S. after 63 years as an import. The U.S. plant is expected to build 60,000 S60s per year, about half destined for export. The S60 will also be the first Volvo not to offer a diesel, Volvo going with two standard gas engines and two gas hybrids.
An entry-level T5 trim will use the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder offering around 250 horsepower. Next up, the supercharged and turbocharged T6 trim will bring around 316 hp. A plug-in hybrid version of the T6 will bump output to 340 hp and adds all-wheel drive, and the penultimate T8 model will crank out 400 hp to all four wheels. At the top of the range, the T8 worked over by Polestar Engineering gets a tweaked ECU plus upgraded suspension, wheels, and brakes, for 415 hp in the U.S. and roughly 500 pound-feet of torque. There could be a wait for that last trim, with Volvo saying, "The S60 Polestar Engineered will be available in extremely limited quantities, and exclusively through the Care by Volvo app in the App Store." Volvo also released details on S60 pricing and Volvo's subscription plan.
So far, we're expecting a handsome mix of V60 and S90 design cues, the sedan looking like a V60 forward of the B-pillar, with C-shaped S90 taillights. One outlet has said the S60 will be larger and narrower than before, with more room inside for people and luggage. The interior design and safety system templates established on the XC90 find homes here, updated with oncoming-collision braking for City Safety and an optional Pilot Assist with better cornering. We'll know more later today after we've had a chance to inspect the four-door in person.
Related Video:
An entry-level T5 trim will use the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder offering around 250 horsepower. Next up, the supercharged and turbocharged T6 trim will bring around 316 hp. A plug-in hybrid version of the T6 will bump output to 340 hp and adds all-wheel drive, and the penultimate T8 model will crank out 400 hp to all four wheels. At the top of the range, the T8 worked over by Polestar Engineering gets a tweaked ECU plus upgraded suspension, wheels, and brakes, for 415 hp in the U.S. and roughly 500 pound-feet of torque. There could be a wait for that last trim, with Volvo saying, "The S60 Polestar Engineered will be available in extremely limited quantities, and exclusively through the Care by Volvo app in the App Store." Volvo also released details on S60 pricing and Volvo's subscription plan.
So far, we're expecting a handsome mix of V60 and S90 design cues, the sedan looking like a V60 forward of the B-pillar, with C-shaped S90 taillights. One outlet has said the S60 will be larger and narrower than before, with more room inside for people and luggage. The interior design and safety system templates established on the XC90 find homes here, updated with oncoming-collision braking for City Safety and an optional Pilot Assist with better cornering. We'll know more later today after we've had a chance to inspect the four-door in person.
Related Video: