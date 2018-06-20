2019 Volvo S60 to start at $36,795, subscription details revealed

Today, in addition to opening its first U.S. plant and revealing the new Volvo S60, the Swedish automaker announced pricing for the car, including for the optional subscription plan. We also have the breakdown of powertrains and trim levels available at launch.
The S60 will offer three powertrains right away. The T5 will only be offered in front-wheel drive, with the turbocharged E-Drive engine providing 250 horsepower. The T6 will be all-wheel-drive, and its turbocharged and supercharged engine offers 316 horsepower. The AWD T8 plug-in hybrid offers a total of 400 horsepower. The S60 will be offered in three trim levels: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription.
So let's break down the price. The base S60 is the T5 Momentum, which starts at $36,795 (including a $995 destination charge). The T5 R-Design costs $42,895, while the T5 Inscription costs $43,895.
The T6 starts at $41,295 for the Momentum trim level. The T6 R-Design is priced at $46,395. The T6 Inscription goes for $48,395.
The T8 PHEV doesn't offer a Momentum trim. Both the T8 R-Design and T8 Momentum are priced at $55,395.
Three versions of the S60 will be available through the Care by Volvo subscription service. The S60 T6 Momentum will cost $755 a month. That includes the Premium and Multimedia Packages, and linear lime wood inlays. That will be available in eight paint colors and two interior options.
The S60 T6 AWD R-Design can be had for $850 a month. That model will include the Premium and Multimedia Packages, sport suspension, 19-inch R-Design wheels, Nappa leather sport seats, and seven paint choices.
The third subscription option will be the S60 T8 Polestar, the pricing for which will be announced later. It offers 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet torque, Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes with gold calipers, a Polestar strut brace and 19-inch forged alloy wheels. For now, the 2019 model year S60 T8 Polestar will only be offered through Care by Volvo, and Volvo also notes that it will be offered in "extremely limited quantities."
The Care by Volvo subscription offers two-year terms with an option to switch cars and start the term clock over after 12 months. It includes 24/7 customer care and roadside assistance, all maintenance and replacement of wear items (wipers, brakes, tires), as well as insurance through Liberty Mutual.
The S60 orders and subscriptions begin today. The S60 T8 Polestar will be available come June 28. Deliveries for purchases and traditional leases are scheduled for Q4 of this year.
