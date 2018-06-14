2020 Cadillac CT5 prototype shows off more lighting details

The elusive 2020 Cadillac CT5 luxury sports sedan has once again been spotted by a spy photographer. This time, we get to see it from all angles, whereas last time we only saw it from the front. It still has quite a bit of fake body work, and it's very clear Cadillac still hopes you'll think this is a Charger, from the big hood scoop to the fake full-width taillights. Digging past those misdirects, we can find some new details about the car.
First, the car's front lighting has developed further. There are production-ready headlights fitted that appear to have some sort of LED illumination. These production lights also fit the shape we saw on the last prototype, so they'll end high up on the body, extending slightly horizontally toward the grille. There's still a section that extends back along the fender, seeming to bridge the gap between current Cadillacs and the Escala concept from which this car takes inspiration. Another addition are the vertical LED accent lights. This is another trademark feature of both current Cadillacs and the Escala, but they were absent from the last prototype we saw.
We also get a look at some of the grille's details. Instead of slats, this CT5 has a plastic mesh of small rectangles. The pattern is reminiscent of brickwork.
These photos also give us our first look at the back of the CT5. It looks like a fairly typical Cadillac. It's much more conservative than the front end. There are some angular cutouts in the bumper to allow exhaust gases out. The taillights have the current Cadillac look with the top curving over the rear fender. We can't tell if there will be a horizontal element like on the Escala, due to the fake lights.
We're expecting the CT5 to be shown sometime next year in time for the 2020 model year. Odds are it will use off-the-shelf Cadillac engines including the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6, and the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. Now that Cadillac has revealed its twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8, we'll be interested to see if that shows up in a future CT5-V.
Related Video:
First, the car's front lighting has developed further. There are production-ready headlights fitted that appear to have some sort of LED illumination. These production lights also fit the shape we saw on the last prototype, so they'll end high up on the body, extending slightly horizontally toward the grille. There's still a section that extends back along the fender, seeming to bridge the gap between current Cadillacs and the Escala concept from which this car takes inspiration. Another addition are the vertical LED accent lights. This is another trademark feature of both current Cadillacs and the Escala, but they were absent from the last prototype we saw.
We also get a look at some of the grille's details. Instead of slats, this CT5 has a plastic mesh of small rectangles. The pattern is reminiscent of brickwork.
These photos also give us our first look at the back of the CT5. It looks like a fairly typical Cadillac. It's much more conservative than the front end. There are some angular cutouts in the bumper to allow exhaust gases out. The taillights have the current Cadillac look with the top curving over the rear fender. We can't tell if there will be a horizontal element like on the Escala, due to the fake lights.
We're expecting the CT5 to be shown sometime next year in time for the 2020 model year. Odds are it will use off-the-shelf Cadillac engines including the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6, and the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. Now that Cadillac has revealed its twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8, we'll be interested to see if that shows up in a future CT5-V.
Related Video: