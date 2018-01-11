2020 Cadillac CT5 finally appears, hopes you think it's a Charger

Last summer, Cadillac announced that it will be dropping the ATS, CTS and XTS for one sedan, presumably called CT5 to fit the naming scheme set by the CT6 and XT5. Now we get our very first look at the upcoming sedan thanks to these spy shots.
The first thing that jumps out is the big hood scoop. We sincerely doubt that scoop will make it to production, and when combined with the scalloped shapes on the car's flanks, we and the spy photographer feel they're probably there to dupe people into thinking it's a weird Dodge Charger. The disguise isn't working, but the scoop surprisingly looks pretty good. Maybe Cadillac should consider putting one on an inevitable V model.
Moving past the fake bodywork, we can see that this CT5 takes inspiration from the Cadillac Escala concept. It has the long, almost fastback cabin and extra rear quarter window of that concept. The headlights are slim horizontal units, too, though they still sweep back a bit to bridge the gap between current models and the Escala. We also see that there's a decent amount of distance between the front axle and the base of the A-pillar, so we suspect that the sedan will retain rear-drive and optional all-wheel-drive drivetrains.
We don't have any other cars in the image to compare it to, but considering the cars the CT5 will replace, we expect it's roughly the size of a CTS, maybe even a touch smaller to satisfy those who want a 3 Series/A4/C-Class size luxury sedan. It will also probably use one or more of the existing powertrains in the Cadillac sedan fleet, which include a turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder, naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6, and a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. We'll also probably see the production model sometime in 2019 since that's when the CTS and ATS will go to the big garage in the sky.
