Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol welcomes overlanding season

Nissan is throwing another multi-day overlanding bash ahead of the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, this week. Last year, the carmaker debuted the Titan Project Basecamp overlanding pickup at the expo. This year — even though Nissan's event is called "Titan Adventure" — Nissan went with a survivalist SUV called the Armada Mountain Patrol. Other than the fact that you're more likely to see a feral Martha Stewart in the deep woods eating canned rations before you'd see a bugged-out Armada, the Armada Mountain Patrol looks the real deal.
The ugliest trails lead to the best views, so there's Lowrance navigation, a Calmini six-inch lift with Icon Vehicle Dynamics coilovers, 17-inch Icon Rebound wheels on 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires, an ARB air compressor, Calmini rock sliders, and an arena's worth of lights from the roof to the wheel wells from Baja Designs.
Holding everything down on the way are a Rhino Rack Backbone cargo carrier and Pelican cases. When it's time for good living at the campsite, the interior's been fitted with a Dometic 'fridge and freezer, Otterbox Venture coolers, and ARB pull-out drawers. Cascadia Vehicle Tents provided the four-person rooftop tent, extra lounging and bedding for everyone in the eight-person Armada. Part of that crew can roll out their sleeping bags in the Alps Mountineering pop-up tent and lounge in chairs under the Rhino Rack Batwing awning. And they can all drive one another nuts with useless chatter on the Rugged Radios off-road radio system.
Should you get stuck, a 12,000-pound Warn Zeon Platinum winch with Factor 55 closed-loop shackle mounts inside a custom Calmini front bumper should get most recovery jobs done. When the trail is back-breakingly nasty, there's a Rhino Rack shovel, MaxTrax, and a Hi-Lift jack. A Calmini spare tire swingout on a custom Calmini rear bumper makes for easy access, and spare fuel in RotoPax jerry cans keep it all moving.
The Armada Mountain Patrol goes on display at Overland Expo West this weekend at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff. After that, expect to see it rumble into cities around the country for the rest of the year.
