Nissan is working on a custom Patrol overland off-roader

Nissan is following up on last-year's expedition-ready Titan Basecamp pickup with yet another expedition-ready vehicle. This time the company is going with its Nissan Patrol full-size SUV and it looks pretty sweet. From the renderings, it looks like it's getting a number of off-road staples such as big steel bumpers, a substantial suspension lift, big tires, lots of auxiliary lights and a winch. It also has gas cans, traction boards, and a rooftop tent. It should have everything you need to camp anywhere.
Not everything is finalized though, and Nissan is relying on the public to decide the last details. Among them are the type of tire, type of tent, and vinyl graphics. So if orange and grey pine trees aren't your thing, speak now or forever hold your peace. You can make your thoughts known at Nissan's truck Instagram or Facebook pages. Voting will end on May 10.
The final product will make its debut at the Overland Expo WEST. The event runs May 18-20 in Flagstaff, Ariz. This is the same show the Titan Basecamp appeared at last year.
