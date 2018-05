2019 Ford Ranger pickup undergoes tough tests to get ready for the road

Watch Ford torture its pickups. Testing starts in the lab then progresses to the proving grounds and finally goes through intense real-world challenges. At Ford's Michigan proving grounds, Ranger hits Silver Creek Track. The impacts are so severe that robotic drivers are used so humans don't get injured.In the lab, a four-post shaker table abuses Ranger for days to check against squeaks and rattles. In the real world, Ranger towing capacity is tested in high temps and on long steep grades of Davis Dam in Arizona. In the Australian Outback, the truck is put through more heat and harsh off-road terrain testing."We torture every component — from its high-strength steel frame to its EcoBoost engine to its cloth and leather-trimmed seats — to ensure Ranger is ready for any season and nearly any terrain," says Rick Bolt, Ford Ranger chief engineer. This is the same standard of testing used for the Ford F-150 pickup truck.The Ford Ranger makes its return to the U.S. in early 2019. Learn more at Autoblog.com