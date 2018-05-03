Podcast

Jeep Wrangler and Mitsu PHEV driven, and Ford is up to something | Autoblog Podcast #539

Plus a really interesting 'Spend My Money' segment

May 3rd 2018 at 1:00PM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the 2018 Jeep Wrangler and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV we had at our office. We speculate about the Ford Maverick and Michigan Central Station, talk Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid news, and help spend a listener's money on a pair of vehicles.

Autoblog Podcast #539

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown Feedback
Green Podcasts Rumormill Ford Jeep Mitsubishi Porsche Car Buying Used Car Buying Crossover SUV Electric Hybrid Luxury Off-Road autoblog podcast ford maverick ford timberline michigan central station
