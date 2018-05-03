Jeep Wrangler and Mitsu PHEV driven, and Ford is up to something | Autoblog Podcast #539

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We talk about driving the 2018 Jeep Wrangler and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV we had at our office. We speculate about the Ford Maverick and Michigan Central Station, talk Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid news, and help spend a listener's money on a pair of vehicles.
Autoblog Podcast #539
- Cars in the office: Jeep Wrangler and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- Ford trademarks Maverick and Timberline
- Ford to buy Michigan Central Station?
- Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid details
- Spend my money
