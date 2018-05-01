2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid: 27 miles of electric range, 0-60 mph in 4.7

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne is the third generation of the German automaker's perennial cash cow. We all know the story by now. Sales of the Cayenne and Macan SUVs allow Porsche to fund projects like GT-division products such as the new 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. In an effort to broaden Porsche's customer base and help fend off the gas-guzzling reputation of SUVs in general, a new version of the Cayenne E-Hybrid plug-in will go on sale in early 2019.



As expected, the new Cayenne E-Hybrid improves on its predecessor in every measurable aspect. It uses a single-turbo 3.0-liter V6 paired with an electric motor. Total system output is 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, the latter fully available at just 1,000 rpm. The new model hits 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in just 13.3 seconds, 0.7 and 0.9 seconds better respectively than the outgoing model. The Cayenne E-Hybrid's top speed is now 157 mph.



Of course, the big benefit of any plug-in hybrid is all-electric driving. The Cayenne E-Hybrid uses a 14.1 kWh battery pack that's housed in the rear under the cargo load floor. EPA fuel economy figures haven't been released, but the Cayenne has a range of just over 27 miles based on European estimates. Top all-electric speed is 83 mph. Using a 230-volt 32-amp connection and the optional 7.2 kW onboard charger, the battery can be recharged in just 2.3 hours. With 10 amps and the standard 3.6 kW charger, the Cayenne takes 7.8 hours to charge. Both are improvements over the outgoing model.



Owners can monitor charging using the Porsche Connect smartphone app. This also allows them to remotely access the Cayenne's climate control system. The app can also be used to find and navigate to charging stations.



The Cayenne E-Hybrid has six drive modes that vary from all-electric to pure performance. The E-Power mode powers the car using just the electric motor until the battery is depleted. Hybrid Auto mode combines both powertrains to achieve maximum efficiency. E-Hold mode holds the battery's charge for use later on. E-Charge mode uses the gasoline engine's excess energy to charge the battery. Sport and Sport Plus modes are focused on performance with varying degrees of power.



Visually, the Cayenne E-Hybrid gets the requisite Acid Green accents on the badging and brake calipers. It also gets 22-inch wheels, the first ever for a Porsche. Inside, the E-Hybrid has Acid Green needles on the tachometer and Sport Chrono dial. The Sport Chrono package and Porsche Active Suspension Management are now standard on all Cayenne E-Hybrids. Hybrid-specific readings include battery charge, energy consumption and drive mode.



Optional features include a heads-up display, an off-road package and Porsche InnoDrive. The latter uses navigation to look 1.8 miles up the road and adjust the E-Hybrid's gearing and gasoline/hybrid hand-off to maximize efficiency.



The 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid will go on sale in early 2019 with a base price of $80,950, the same as the 2018 Cayenne S E-Hybrid and just a few grand less than a base gasoline-powered 2019 Cayenne S.



