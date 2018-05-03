2019 Mazda CX-3 small crossover will start at $21,365

The figures are in for the 2019 Mazda CX-3 subcompact crossover, which will start at $21,365 when it arrives in showrooms later this month. That's $280 above the outgoing model, including a $975 destination and handling fee.
Fuel economy figures are also now in from the EPA. When equipped with front-wheel drive, the 2019 CX-3 gets 29 miles per gallon in the city and 34 on the highway for a combined 31 mpg. The all-wheel-drive version is rated at 27 mpg in the city, 32 on the highway and 29 combined. Which are ... exactly the same figures as the outgoing version (so much for the promised fuel economy improvements).
We detailed most of what's new about the 2019 version back in March at the New York Auto Show. Mostly, they're non-cosmetic changes: The carryover 2.0-liter Skyactiv four-cylinder picks up a couple more horsepower and pound-feet of torque for 148 total horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque, joining a six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift and sport modes. It also gets Mazda's G-Vectoring Control driving technology, a sportier, retuned suspension and improvements to make the driving experience quieter and more refined. Mazda says it's also added an electronic parking brake, which necessitated a redesign of the center console and armrest, adding storage space, and it redesigned the front seats and added a new rear armrest with built-in cupholders.
Standard features include a new direct tire-pressure monitoring system and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, two USB ports, a rearview camera, hands-free Bluetooth calling and audio pairing capability, and the 7-inch Mazda Connect full-color infotainment and diagnostic display, controllable via voice command or control knob.
The new Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package of safety technologies is available for an extra $1,100. It adds features including smart city braking support with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, radar cruise control with stop-and-go function, LED headlights and LED combination tail lights.
Other trim levels include Touring, which adds 18-inch wheels and keyless entry, and the top-level Grand Touring, which starts at $26,720 and $28,120 for front- and all-wheel-drive configurations, respectively. Grand Touring includes the Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package, plus Parchment or black full-leather seating with high-gloss pleated piping and chrome accents on the front bumper and side sills, among other features. Add a $710 premium package on top of that and you get six-way power driver's seat and lumbar support, heated steering wheel and other perks, meaning the CX-3 tops out at $28,830 including destination and handling.
The CX-3, Mazda's smallest vehicle, is also its second-lowest seller, with 5,472 sold in the U.S. from January through April, though that represents a 12.6-percent increase over the same period in 2017. Further proof that crossovers are king these days.
