2019 Mazda CX-3 crossover updated with a tad more power and refinement

Mazda's smallest vehicle, the CX-3 subcompact crossover, is getting a refresh for the 2019 model year. Visually, you'd be hard-pressed to tell what changed, and that's because not much did. The grille now has slats that are grouped in pairs, and the rear taillights have been redesigned. But there are a number of changes aside from visuals that separate this model from the 2018.
Under the hood is still a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. It picks up two more horsepower and pound-feet of torque for totals of 148 for each, though Mazda says that it also picks up torque across more of the rev band and gets better fuel economy. Mazda didn't have official mileage numbers, though. The CX-3 will also now come with the G-Vectoring Control system that helps improve turn-in by reducing torque and shifting weight forward. The steering and suspension have been slightly retuned, and the tires developed to better absorb bumps.
Deeper inside the CX-3, several changes should make the driving experience more calm and refined. These include thicker door panels and rear door glass to make things quieter. The seats are now wider with redesigned foam cushions for greater comfort. A new integrated armrest in the center console and one in the rear seats with cup holders help the same cause. Mazda will also add faux suede trim to the cabins of CX-3s for a more premium feel.
Pricing hasn't been announced for the new CX-3, but the little crossover will go on sale in late spring. So expect pricing to come soon. Fuel economy numbers will likely be available soon, too.
