Report

Zellmer: Porsche building 500 fast-chargers in U.S.

They'll facilitate long-distance travel for Mission E

Apr 16th 2018 at 11:39AM
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
When we talked with folks at Porsche about introducing the Mission E here in the U.S., they acknowledged that charging infrastructure was a challenge the company must face head-on. "We have to work on our charging infrastructure [across] the nation, so that range anxiety — despite the fact that we have a bigger range than 300 miles — is not a barrier," Porsche Cars North America President and CEO Klaus Zellmer told us. Now we know a little more about that plan, as Zellmer told Automotive News that Porsche will build at least 500 fast chargers around the U.S. by the end of 2019.

The chargers will be located along highways and at Porsche dealerships. The automaker's 189 U.S. dealers will be asked to install at least one charger at each location, along with a battery to act as a buffer, storing energy from the grid for periods of high traffic. It's a bit of an ask, Zellmer admits. "It's not a minor cost," he told Automotive News. "It certainly is six-digit numbers that our dealers will have to take."

The chargers, though, will help alleviate range anxiety for owners who want to travel greater distances with their electric Porsches. The 800-volt chargers could recharge a Mission E to 80 percent capacity — or about 250 miles worth of driving range — in less than 20 minutes. With such quick charging times, having the chargers conveniently located will help break down the psychological barrier that keeps people from buying an EV, even if they would rarely surpass the car's 300-mile driving range.

While dealers would have the option to offer customers free charging, most drivers would likely have to pay for a fill-up. Zellmer said possibilities include buying a package or membership card that includes charging.

Porsche is in talks with ChargePoint, EVgo and Electrify America about building the other 300-plus chargers it plans for non-dealership locations by the end of next year.

Porsche plans to begin sales of its all-electric Mission E sedan in 2019. That will be followed in 2020 by an EV based on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, a lifted wagon that debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept: Geneva 2018
Related GalleryPorsche Mission E Concept: Frankfurt 2015
The Porsche Mission E concept, showed off at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, front three-quarter view. The Porsche Mission E concept, showed off at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, rear three-quarter view. The Porsche Mission E concept, showed off at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, side view. The Porsche Mission E concept, showed off at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, interior. The Porsche Mission E concept, showed off at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, front view. The Porsche Mission E concept, showed off at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, rear view. The Porsche Mission E concept, showed off at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, headlight. The Porsche Mission E concept, showed off at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, headlight detail.
  • News Source: Automotive News
  • Image Credit: Copyright 2018 Drew Phillips / Autoblog
Green Porsche Car Dealers Technology Electric Future Luxury fast charging klaus zellmer porsche mission e porsche mission e cross turismo report
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X