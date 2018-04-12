Ford Shelby GT500 spied with little camo, upgraded aero and hood vents

We know the Ford Shelby GT500 is coming. We don't have many details, but the unexpected teaser we got back in January did say the car will have more than 700 horsepower. It seems the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Chevy Camaro ZL1 have some competition on the way. Everything we've seen until now has been veiled, but this new batch of spy photos gives us our best look yet at the hottest Ford Mustang.
On the surface, the GT500 doesn't look all that much different than a Shelby GT350. It even has the pre-refresh Mustang headlights, though the tail lights are off the updated model. Everything has been refined and boosted ever so slightly. The fenders look a bit wider, the intakes look a bit larger and the front splitter is a little more aggressive. The side skirts just behind the front wheels have some new aero elements, too.
The two most notable changes are the bulging, vented hood and the large exhaust tips. We don't know what exactly is under the hood, but the bump in the center leads us to believe the GT500 may have a supercharger rather than a set of turbos.
Ford has already had an official teaser, but we don't yet know when the full reveal will happen.
