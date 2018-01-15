Ford teases all-new Mustang Shelby GT500 with 700+ HP

After day one of NAIAS 2018 closed, our passenger pigeons surprised us with this new video from Ford, teasing the GT500 some of us had hoped to see. Take a look for yourself in the video above, but keep in mind these words from Ford, literally the title of the (brief) accompanying press release: "Most Powerful Street-Legal Production Ford Ever: All New Mustang Shelby GT500 To Attack Tracks, Drag Strips In 2019."
It sounds like Dodge's SRT division has been put on notice.
Scant more details from Ford:
– Arriving in 2019, the all-new Mustang Shelby GT500 will be the pinnacle of Mustang performance and highlights the innovation, ingenuity and passion of Ford Performance
– With more than 700 horsepower projected, the all-new Shelby GT500 fast-back coupe will be twice as powerful as the original 1967 Mustang performance model
Loaded with the most venom ever, the all-new Mustang Shelby GT500 with its 700-plus horsepower supercharged V8 will be the most powerful street-legal production Ford ever.
Embodying Ford Performance team's motorsport expertise, this new Mustang is engineered to stand apart on roadways and race tracks, thanks to its new innovative track technologies, performance hardware, plus aggressive and functional track-tuned styling.
Consider our interest piqued. We'll be back with more details as soon as they're available. In the meantime, we're lacing up our driving shoes and practicing our water box burnouts.
