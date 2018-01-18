First Ford Mustang Bullitt will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson for charity

If you didn't hear about the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt reveal at the Detroit Show, stop reading and open this in a new tab. Back? We can't believe it either: the original Bullitt movie car next to a new modern Bullitt? Factor in that it's not just an aesthetic upgrade, either – the new Bullitt makes 475 horsepower and features some other exclusive upgrades and GT350 parts. It's objectively awesome. But if you want the very first customer Bullitt, VIN 001 to be specific, you'd better be OK with paying a premium.
The good news is that the auction, at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, will benefit Boys Republic, which is a nonprofit school and treatment community for troubled kids. There's a McQueen connection here, too: he graduated from the school back in 1946. And all of the proceeds will go to the school. That's kind of a feel-good way to pay what's likely to be a real premium for the first dark green coupe off the line.
Remember, while there's a lot we do know about the '19 Bullitt, there's still a lot of open questions: how much it'll cost for the public, for example. That's neither here nor there if you're interested in this one. Head to Barrett-Jackson for more info. The hammer drops at approximately 7:30 PM on January 19th.
