In a show full of big truck reveals, this was Ford's entrant into the suddenly very hot midsize segment. A very important truck got a second place slot in our voting.

Kierstein: The Ranger's new, rugged, handsome, and proven. I'm hoping the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is joined by something more interesting, but it's a very important truck nonetheless.

Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: Continuing the truck theme, the Ranger finally returns home to America. As much as I'd like to see an honest-to-goodness entry-level pickup truck, the 2019 Ford Ranger is instead going to stack right up against the Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma. That's probably a smart play, considering how the midsize truck segment is growing in sales, but I still wish an automaker would ditch some of the fanciness in favor of simplicity and a low base price. As it stands, I'd just opt for a fullsize pickup with some sort of pricing incentive and skip the downsized options entirely. That said, the Ranger looks like it'll do great business for Ford.

Stocksdale: It's finally here, the new Ford Ranger. After years of looking at the foreign market one enviously, it's coming here. And it sounds promising. It has the 2.3-liter four-cylinder we know from the Mustang and Focus RS, so it should be pretty potent. While I wish a manual was announced, the 10-speed should be very good, since we've enjoyed it in basically every car to feature it. It also has a nice, clean, simple look that contrasts with the more aggressive, heavily styled trucks from competitors.

Snyder: This appeals to my sense of nostalgia. Plus, it injects a little competition into an interesting market segment.

Sabatini: Great to see more competition/buying options in the segment.

Associate Video Producer Alex Malburg: Finally seeing this Ranger in person validates my faith in Ford to carry over pretty much the same truck we drove in New Zealand. Excited to try out the "trail cruise control" feature that allows the Ranger to drive up, down, or whatever at a set speed.

McGraw: Trucks, the smaller the better for me. This looks very similar to the one I trekked to New Zealand to drive last year. I had a blast in that truck and really wished they were bringing over the Wildtrak package and Pride Orange, as the muted orange on this Ranger was a bit muddied for my liking.

Rasa: Millions of people in 180 countries can't be wrong. Well, probably not. The modern Ranger is a hit overseas, but paradoxically was unavailable in Ford's own USA. There's a lot we don't know about it yet, but it'll be competitive with the Colorado and Tacoma. In a country where two-thirds of buyers go for a pickup or SUV, we've got a new three-way truck race, and a new truck to love.

Counts: I really like midsize pickup trucks. The new Ranger looks solid if unexceptional. From the outset, I don't think it appears to be doing anything better than the Taco or the Colorado. Still, competition breeds innovation, so I'm hoping this improves the entire segment.