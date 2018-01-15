Acura is getting back into the performance game

Acura has had a bit of difficulty over the last few years determining its identity, but it seems that it's settling on providing performance. At the Detroit Auto Show, the company announced that it's expanding the availability of the A-Spec trim, reviving the Type-S moniker, and bringing out a new engine. That new engine is particularly interesting since it's a turbocharged V6, and only Acura will be using it. So don't expect to see some sort of Accord Type R with a crazy V6. Acura also revealed the engine will only be used with the company's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD).
Type-S is another big deal, since no Acuras have worn the badge since the 2008 Acura TL Type-S. It will be a step above the current A-Spec trim, which is mildly sporty. Past Type-S models have always had the most powerful engines for a model. The company didn't give an estimate for when the Type-S trim will appear, nor what model will get it first.
Finally, Acura announced a massive expansion of A-Spec availability. All new Acuras will have A-Spec models in the future. The first new A-Spec addition will be the TLX with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder. The V6 version already has an A-Spec option. After that TLX, the new RDX will launch with an available A-Spec trim. The company has also already announced the RDX will have a version of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder from the Civic Type R and the Honda Accord connected with a 10-speed automatic and SH-AWD. An Acura representative said that the engine has been reworked for the RDX, and it will make more power than the Accord with the 2.0-liter engine.
