2018 Honda Accord Video Review | 'Handsome, well-rounded and still really fun to drive'

New Hampshire is a wonderful and beautiful place in the fall. Just south of Mount Washington in the middle of the state rests some of the most perfect stretches of pavement in the nation. It isn't just the smooth, winding asphalt that curves and slices its way through the hilly countryside. It's the way the autumn leaves fly up in your wake as you bomb down the highway. It's the light playing off the hills and rocks as it rises and falls behind the mountains. It's the way the exhaust echos off the trees as you fly on through. It was open season, and I was wielding the all-new 2018 Honda Accord.
Now, the Accord isn't a sports car. If you want a Honda that can really handle, you're better off sticking with the Civic Si or Civic Type R. That said, those cars feel immature and garish when compared with handsome new Accord. And there's still plenty of fun to be had. There are two powertrains currently available for the Accord, though a hybrid variant is coming soon. The base car gets a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four making 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. The upgraded engine is plucked straight from the engine bay of the Civic Type R. That turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four makes 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.
Still, the new Accord is so much more than just a fresh face and a couple of new engines. Watch the video for our complete review of the latest and greatest sedan from Honda.
Now, the Accord isn't a sports car. If you want a Honda that can really handle, you're better off sticking with the Civic Si or Civic Type R. That said, those cars feel immature and garish when compared with handsome new Accord. And there's still plenty of fun to be had. There are two powertrains currently available for the Accord, though a hybrid variant is coming soon. The base car gets a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four making 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. The upgraded engine is plucked straight from the engine bay of the Civic Type R. That turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four makes 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.
Still, the new Accord is so much more than just a fresh face and a couple of new engines. Watch the video for our complete review of the latest and greatest sedan from Honda.