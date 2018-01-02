Jeep Yuntu three-row crossover spied testing on public roads

Jeep is doing very well, especially compared to most other FCA brands. Still, there's a three-row sized hole in the automaker's lineup. In April 2017, the Jeep Yuntu made its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show. While that plug-in hybrid was just a concept, we now have a second set of spy shots showing that a road-going Yuntu is deep into development.
Even with the black and white camouflage, there's no mistaking this for anything other than a Jeep. The new model looks like a larger Grand Cherokee with styling elements cribbed from the new Compass and refreshed Cherokee, though the profile unsurprisingly reminds us of the Dodge Durango (essentially a three-row Grand Cherokee). The thin headlights and taillights have made it over from the concept, though both are toned down for the production version.
A three-row Jeep is all but officially confirmed for the US. The real question is what it will be called. We doubt Americans will fall head over heels for a American vehicle named the Yuntu. Reviving the Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer nameplates seems far more likely. We can only speculate on powertrains, but considering the Yuntu concept was a plug-in hybrid, expect some flavor of electrification.
Related Video:
Even with the black and white camouflage, there's no mistaking this for anything other than a Jeep. The new model looks like a larger Grand Cherokee with styling elements cribbed from the new Compass and refreshed Cherokee, though the profile unsurprisingly reminds us of the Dodge Durango (essentially a three-row Grand Cherokee). The thin headlights and taillights have made it over from the concept, though both are toned down for the production version.
A three-row Jeep is all but officially confirmed for the US. The real question is what it will be called. We doubt Americans will fall head over heels for a American vehicle named the Yuntu. Reviving the Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer nameplates seems far more likely. We can only speculate on powertrains, but considering the Yuntu concept was a plug-in hybrid, expect some flavor of electrification.
Related Video: