2018 GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Drivers' Notes | Chrome cowboy Nice-riding truck with a burly V8, but it's showing its age.

Autoblog accepts vehicle loans from auto manufacturers with a tank of gas and sometimes insurance for the purpose of evaluation and editorial content. Like most of the auto news industry, we also sometimes accept travel, lodging and event access for vehicle drive and news coverage opportunities. Our opinions and criticism remain our own — we do not accept sponsored editorial.