Audi Sport to build performance EVs starting in 2020

We've known for some time that Audi is planning to launch new electric vehicles under the E-Tron sub-brand, with three all-new models coming in 2020. We've also been told the company would focus on electric crossovers. We've even seen the E-Tron Quattro spied in testing. While we're excited to see more EVs from the German brand, the killing off of the Audi R8 E-Tron and focus on CUVs had us questioning the future for Audi electric sports cars. We've got some good news, though, as Audi Sport CEO Stephan Winkelmann has told Autocar that the brand will build an electric performance car "by the end of 2020."
Winkelmann, who is leaving Audi Sport to become president of Bugatti, told the outlet that the introduction of battery electric vehicles "will start by the end of 2020, with the first car of Audi Sport, and then there will be more coming in the third decade of this millennium." Certainly, Audi Sport will be able to draw on experience gained racing in Formula E.
Winkelmann also said that Audi Sport will build performance SUVs, and that the company would "continue to build" its "icons." Said Winkelmann, "Even if we keep in mind that electrification is important for us, legislators permitting, our turbo engines will stay because we are very proud of these."
