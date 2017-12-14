2019 Ram 1500 shows chrome grille and more production parts

We've seen the 2019 Ram 1500 running around in camouflage a few times already. This time around, we get a good look at some more production parts.
This set of spy photos shows a production-ready chrome grille up front, with chrome wheels to match. The shots also give a peek at the Ram's tow mirrors. We've seen the rear end before – including a split tailgate – but these photos give us a good look at the new rear lighting.
Previous spy shots also suggest that the Ram will mostly retain its steel body. We also suspect it to arrive with coil springs and an optional air suspension. Rumors suggest the possibility of a turbo-four version, hybrid technology, and even a possible competitor to the Ford F-150 Raptor with a juiced-up V8. Look for the new Ram 1500 to take off the camo at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month.
