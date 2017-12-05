2019 Ram 1500 prototype gives us better glimpse of grille

Though we've managed to see most of the 2019 Ram 1500 from previous spy shots, we're still discovering new details here and there in spy photos. The latest batch shown above feature a truck with camoufalge that covers most of the body, but curiously leaves the grille practically bare.
The grille appears to be a version of what we saw on the nearly uncovered example from a few months ago. This time, that central bar is uncovered. In some ways, it looks like a sleeker version of the grille found on current Laramie Rams; the holes on either side of the emblem area are slimmed way down, and fit a single line. We can also see that those holes line up with the turn signal/daytime running light elements in the headlights.
If you're not a fan of this new grille, the good news is that there will probably be a variety of different designs available, just as there are on current Rams. There aren't many other details to glean from this prototype, though. It appears to be the longer of the four-door models and has an impressive amount of glass area. The tailgate is fully covered, so we can't tell if this has a conventional drop-down gate or the split version we've seen on another prototype. We should know much more in about a month when the Ram 1500 is expected to appear at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. For more about the Ram including renderings of the final truck, check out our post on what we know so far.
