Porsche yacht: Two great words that go great together

We were browsing through the Robb Report the other day, pondering which of the finest things to buy with that big tax cut we're expecting, when we came across an article elaborating on a 115-foot superyacht built by Dynamiq and designed by Studio F.A. Porsche, a boat we first told you about a few months ago. If you've been cross-shopping for your next yacht, you might find some of these details, and especially the photos above, persuasive.
The GTT 115 yacht made port awhile back at the Monaco Yacht Show. Here are a few details about the vessel the Robb Report calls "a floating tour de force":
The GTT 115 is designed for fuel efficiency, with a 3,400-mile range. In other words, it can cross the Atlantic. Top speed is 21 knots.
It has a custom stabilization system for not spilling one's cocktail. And a flybridge bigger than much larger yachts, at 1,022 square feet.
It has twin engine rooms with 1,650-horsepower MAN V12 hybrid diesel engines married to Fortjes pods for propulsion, rather than the typical engines-shafts-propellers arrangement. What are Fortjes pods, you ask, other than something that sounds like it powers the USS Enterprise? We looked it up so you don't have to. Basically, they are pods that jut beneath the hull, with counter-rotating screws. Like so:
But it's what's inside that gives the GTT 115 that "Porsche spirit," Roland Heiler, the Porsche design studio's managing director says. "We never wanted to do a car on the water," says Heiler. "One of our design principles, whether it's a car or our new residential building in Miami, is that the design has to be functional. Our goal is to create an emotional aesthetic that is not just superficial, but integral to the yacht's performance."
Curious about the houndstooth fabric seen in the interior, such as the carpeting, and even in places on the exterior? It was inspired by a pattern used in 911s from the 1970s. (Porsches from that era also used green Tartan plaid, but the yacht's designers seem not to have gone with that.) "This pattern has been offset with high-gloss Macassar ebony veneers, dark-brown saddle leather, Alcantara, Persian carpets, and a rare Sahara Noir marble," says Dynamiq CEO Sergei Dobroserdov.
There are lighted racing numbers on interior doors, and a Recaro racing seat at the helm. Getting back to the topic of cocktails for a moment, the huge marble flybridge bar is a single slab.
The exterior takes cues from a Targa, Dobroserdov says, and the transom is inspired by the 918 Spyder.
The boat at Monaco and in the photos above is Rhodium Silver, and it can be had in other Porsche colors like Carrara White or Monte Carlo Blue. Dynamiq says it will build just seven of them. "We want to make this model a truly unique collector's edition," says Dobroserdov.
The cost: $16.7 million. So get one now and enjoy it while you can, before the national debt explodes.
