Matching Porsche 918 Spyder and 911 R going up for auction

The Porsche 911 R is one of the most revered and sought after cars to ever roll out of the factory doors in Stuttgart. The model was limited to just 991 units, an homage to this generation of 911's internal code. It was an enthusiast special and an ode to driving pleasure and not just flat-out speed. Almost immediately after hitting public hands, 911 Rs began trading for upwards of $1 million. Now another one is going up for auction, and it's being paired with a matching Porsche 918 Spyder. That's one hell of a combination.
The 911 R was first offered up to owners of the 918 Spyder, which is how the current owner came into possession of both cars. Both cars wear serial number 290 and sport contrasting paint. It would be difficult to part with just one since the pair were so obviously meant to stay together.
The 2015 918 Spyder is apparently number 290 out of 294 total U.S.-spec vehicles. The hybrid supercar has just 2,300 miles on the odometer. That doesn't sound like a lot until you realize the 2016 911 R has rolled just 37 miles in its life. As desirable as low-mileage cars may be, it's a shame to know that these two have sat unused for most of their lives.
The cars go across the Bonhams auction block in Scottsdale on January 18. Other notable cars include a 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder and a 1930 Bentley Speed Six. There's no estimate available for the 918 and 911 R, but expect a final selling price well into the millions of dollars.
