Your ship has come in — and it's a Porsche

Perhaps as much as sports cars, Porsche also stands for design. Formerly known as Porsche Design Studio and now trading under the name Studio F.A. Porsche, the company's industrial design and product design arm pens everything from watches to external hard drives, from eyewear to cutlery — and cars aren't the only mode of transport with a Porsche stamp on them. Some cities have Porsche-designed trains, and it is only logical that there should be a Porsche yacht. (Not that a Porsche has ever handled like a boat.)
Created together with the Monégasque shipbuilder Dynamiq, the GTT 115 Superyacht comes heavily laden with references to the four-wheeled Porsche products. In its press release, the design studio compares the yacht's lines and proportions to the 911 and the interior fittings to the Mission E Brown concept. Naturally the yacht can be customized according to the customer's taste — as long as the customer is as tasteful as the shipbuilder. "Sophisticated customers can choose from different colour schemes with perfectly coordinated colour combinations, as you would expect from vehicle configurators."
The 115-foot yacht is powered by two 1,650 horsepower MAN V12 diesel engines paired to Fortjes pod-drives, giving it a top speed of 21 knots and a maximum range of 3,400 nautical miles. It is priced at $16.7 million, and so far seven examples have been built. For prospective customers, the GTT 115 Superyacht will be displayed at the Monaco Yacht Show next week.
