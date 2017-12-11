Luxury, vintage-themed Mustang watches made from vintage Mustangs

Ford Mustang lovers can find plenty of Mustang watches out there; Ford sells two on its merchandise site, Amazon returns a page of search results for the same. Yet only one company that we know of makes Mustang watches from vintage Mustangs: REC Watches, a Danish brand founded by Christian Mygh and Jonathan Kamstrup. The two men forage junkyards the world over, turning pony cars beyond repair into watches with living histories.
REC grinds, polishes, and lacquers each 48-millimeter dial hand-cut from original Mustang sheetmetal. Cues to the provenance of each watch are found throughout: in the VIN number and production year plaque riveted to the face, in the power meter designed to look like a Mustang fuel gauge, in the timekeeping subdial and day indicator mimicking the Mustang speedometer. Every example features a stainless steel case, Miyota automatic movement, a 24-mm calf leather strap, and water resistance to 30 atmospheres — or about 1,000 feet, for Mustang fans who also own submarines.
REC values stories as much as steel, so when the Mygh and Kamstrup find a car they want, they track down previous owners for personal tales and mementos of the Mustang's history. When someone buys a watch from the REC P-51 collection, it comes with a video exploring a bit of the donor car's past. Owners can also donate components to make a watch; Vaugh Gittin, Jr. had REC fabricate a timepiece from some of the carbon fiber bodywork on his World Drift Series Ford Mustang RTR.
Watches in the P-51 collection start at $1,495. REC has three other collections, the 901 made from vintage Porsche 911s, The Mark I made of original Mini Coopers, and The Cooper, made of modern Minis. Check out the video above to see how REC does its work.
