2019 Mustang GT500: Forum offers clues about engine, brakes

Seems like there's an intriguing leak per day over at the Mustang6G forum, which on Monday had posted a photo that seemed to pretty much cinch the existence of a 2018 Bullitt Mustang. Now, the forum has posted what it says are Ford documents and pictures that seem to confirm a supercharged 5.2-liter engine is headed for the 2019 GT500 — no mere Coyote, but the one they call the "Predator."
Forum member Super Werty posted the first images of this engine, showing the supercharger nestled below the intercooler of the intake manifold.
A document titled "2020 MY North America Vehicle Program – Engine Oil Requirements" has a footnote that indicates the next GT500 engine gets the Eaton-supercharged cross plane version of Ford's 5.2L engine. We know this because the chart says it will require 5W50 oil.
An image posted in the thread by Mustang6G member dwalker might show the GT500's brakes, which the forum has previously reported will be massive true two-piece rotors that are larger than those on the GT350. Spy photos have shown 20-inch wheels and massive tires (315s at the rear).
The GT500 could have output in Dodge Demon territory, with potentially over 800 horsepower, and may have a dual clutch transmission derived from the Ford GT's seven-speed.
