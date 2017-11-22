Gran Turismo Sport getting more races and 50 cars for free

When we got our hands on Gran Turismo Sport, we found it to be beautiful, plenty of fun, but with some odd flaws. In particular, the truncated car list, and the requirement to have an internet connection and functioning servers to use a large portion of the game, including save functionality, seemed like big misses. Now, Sony and Polyphony have announced a slew of free updates that will come out between Thanksgiving weekend and March 2018 that address many of those issues.
The first update on November 27 is a somewhat small one, but is a taste of things to come. It adds three cars, the Shelby Cobra 427, Audi R18 Le Mans prototype and Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo. The update also adds more locations for the "Scapes" photo mode. Finally, the Scapes mode, livery editor, and campaign events can all be used without being connected to the internet. Unfortunately, you still won't be able to save anything, but the change is still a welcome improvement.
The next big update comes in December. This brings back a feature from past Gran Turismo games, this time called GT League. It's basically the same sort of collections of races against AI opponents found in previous titles. Each collection involves a series of races and each series has different requirements for cars such as being front-drive or rear-drive, or having a certain type of engine. This is a great addition as it will provide the player with more to do when that person is tired of racing real people or doesn't want to race the same batch of online events over and over. The new mode also comes along with another 12 cars listed below:
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible C3
- Chris Holstrom Concepts 1967 Chevrolet Nova
- Ferrari Enzo
- Ferrari F40
- Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
- KTM X-Bow R
- Lamborghini Countach LP400
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type A FD3S
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II R32
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II R34
- Suzuki Swift Sport
- Volkswagen Samba Bus Type 2
