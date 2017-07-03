  2. Teased

BMW video teases the i8 electric roadster

Last week brought news that BMW has spent $5.8 billion developing electric vehicles and is streamlining its products to pay for it (getting by with fewer than the current 100 different steering wheels, for example). As part of that enormous shift in direction, we also learned that the i5 is dead in favor of electrified versions of more mainstream vehicles like the 3 Series. Now, we're getting a look at what may be the next Bavarian EV on the market, the i8 roadster.

BMW released the above video, with only the slightest bit of text teasing the virtues of "open-top driving pleasure – virtually silent and with zero local emissions."

We've seen the i8 roadster plenty of times before, in concept form going back to 2012, and recently in spy shots with the top up and top down, but BMW's teaser video is our clearest look yet.

Naturally, it will share the fixed-roof i8's aluminum chassis and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic cell. And we're assuming no changes to the i8 coupe's total hybrid output of 357 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. The car can turn 0-to-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, and back in 2014 it was Autoblog's Technology Car of the Year. We've been hearing about the coming of this car for a long time, but last we heard it will hit showrooms in 2019. The release of this video might just mean that's happening.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Design/Style Marketing/Advertising BMW Green Driving Emerging Technologies Technology Convertible Electric bmw i8 roadster teased

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Ran When Parked: How I Resurrected a Decade-Dead 1972 BMW 2002tii and Road-Tripped it a Thousand ...
BMW 3 Series (E90, E91, E92, E93) Service Manual: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011
BMW 3 Series (F30, F31, F34) Service Manual: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
BMW 3 Series (E46) Service Manual: 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Exdiag BMW Roundel 2-Pins Emblem Logo for Front Hood and Rear Trunk, 82mm
BMW 82141467704 Grey Antifreeze Coolant - 1 Gallon
BMW genuine fuel filler cap
BMW Travel Mug with Black Band - 14oz
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

BMW Natural Air car air freshener - Refill Kit Green Tea
BMW Car cover Cable & Lock set 82111467081 Genuine Factory OEM
BMW 80900439610 Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Exdiag BMW Roundel 2-Pins Emblem Logo for Front Hood and Rear Trunk, 82mm
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Lotus Europa, BMW Mini, Jaguar XKSS
1997 BMW M3 Beat Tom!
BMW GS Off-Road Riding Skills
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

London’s range-extended electric cab gets trial run at GoodwoodWatch Video

Watch Englishman get hit by a bus, stand up, walk into a pubWatch Video

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac dish on the hillclimb crashWatch Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video ReviewWatch Video

Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Flying and Driving Autonomous Drones from MIT | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X